Sebastien Turbot

Sebastien Turbot

Guest Writer
Curator and Director of Content, AUDITOIRE

Sebastien Turbot builds conversation + content-driven collaboration platforms and is a writer and lecturer. An enthusiastic storyteller, Sebastien has a keen interest in developing thought-leadership program and leverages content design to transform complex into simple, mundane into exciting and boring into engaging. As Director and Curator of Qatar Foundation's WISE Initiative (World Innovation Summit for Education), Sébastien provides creative leadership to realize the future-focused vision of the international, multi-sectoral platform dedicated to innovation in education.

More From Sebastien Turbot

Confidence Is the Currency of the Future
Education

Confidence Is the Currency of the Future

Even though we are born curious and creative, more often than not, these qualities are educated out of us. It's time for change in the school of life.
6 min read
The Web Connects Me to the World, But Conferences Unite Me With My Tribe
Conferences

The Web Connects Me to the World, But Conferences Unite Me With My Tribe

This is why I travel thousands of miles to attend face-to-face events.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.