Guest Writer

Curator and Director of Content, AUDITOIRE

Sebastien Turbot builds conversation + content-driven collaboration platforms and is a writer and lecturer. An enthusiastic storyteller, Sebastien has a keen interest in developing thought-leadership program and leverages content design to transform complex into simple, mundane into exciting and boring into engaging. As Director and Curator of Qatar Foundation's WISE Initiative (World Innovation Summit for Education), Sébastien provides creative leadership to realize the future-focused vision of the international, multi-sectoral platform dedicated to innovation in education.