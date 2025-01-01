Jeff Carona
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Jeff Carona is an expert in contracts and contract compliance, focusing on the intersection of sales and legal. With experience helping organizations standardize management and sales contracts, he brings a unique perspective on building alignment between sales and legal teams to minimize risk.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Business Process
Your Contracts Could Be Limiting Your Revenue Potential and Increasing Risk in Your Business. Here's How to Take Control.
From managing risk to maximizing revenue, standardized sales contracts are a strategic tool that helps create efficiencies and collaboration between sales and legal departments.