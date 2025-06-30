Your Contracts Could Be Limiting Your Revenue Potential and Increasing Risk in Your Business. Here's How to Take Control. From managing risk to maximizing revenue, standardized sales contracts are a strategic tool that helps create efficiencies and collaboration between sales and legal departments.

By Jeff Carona Edited by Chelsea Brown

Key Takeaways

  • Contracts are risk management and revenue tools. You must know what's in the contract and ensure the whole organization knows it, too.
  • Cross-team visibility will help prevent pitfalls. It's important to ensure the contract is visible and actionable across departments.
  • Technology enables contract lifecycle management and streamlines contract creation, negotiation, approval and execution.
  • Create incentives for legal-sales collaboration to turn contract compliance into a shared goal. Your legal team should also equip your sales team with the right language and tools to handle tough conversations.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For growing companies, especially those navigating long-term service contracts, standardized sales contracts are more than paperwork ... they're a strategic tool for managing risk and maximizing revenue. Yet many organizations still suffer from costly inconsistencies, miscommunication between teams and untracked contract terms that result in lost income and avoidable legal exposure.

Gone are the days of contracts scribbled on napkins. Modern contract management relies on formal processes and documentation.

Here are some insights for a proactive approach to contract standardization, starting with bridging the gap between the sales and legal teams.

Related: 5 Simple, Proven Ways to Improve Contract Management

1. Contracts are risk management and revenue tools

At their core, contracts are commitments. That means they're just as much about risk management as they are about revenue generation.

If your sales team over-promises — perhaps offering more services than your team can deliver or ignoring necessary protections like indemnification clauses — they could expose your business to legal liability or reputational harm. On the revenue side, failing to include pricing escalators in multi-year contracts or not tracking tiered pricing models accurately can leave serious money on the table.

In my experience, a contract without proper safeguards and missing price escalators is a legal minefield fraught with exposure for an entire organization from sales to legal operations.

Key takeaway: You must know what's in the contract and ensure the whole organization knows it, too.

2. Cross-team visibility prevents pitfalls

One of the biggest pain points in many organizations is a lack of inter-departmental communication. The sales team might know a contract was signed, but legal, finance or operations may not understand the terms the sales team and client agreed to.

Without standardized language and a clear handoff process, your business risks:

  • Missed automatic price increases

  • Non-compliance with service level agreements

Best practice: Make the contract visible and actionable across departments, not just sales and legal, but also finance, customer success and operations.

3. Technology enables contract lifecycle management (CLM)

Platforms like Salesforce, when integrated with CLM tools, can streamline contract creation, negotiation, approval and execution. With the right setup:

  • Salespeople can pull up the most up-to-date, approved templates

  • Any clause edits or exceptions trigger automatic notifications to legal for review and approval

  • Clause libraries ensure that common provisions, like indemnification, are standardized

  • Legal doesn't need to review every deal from scratch

This reduces friction for sales reps eager to close a deal while ensuring legal safeguards for the organization at large remain intact.

Related: 6 Mistakes to Avoid When Creating Client Contracts

4. Create incentives for legal-sales collaboration

Salespeople's primary function within an organization is to generate revenue and drive business growth, but that shouldn't come at the expense of your company's legal position. By incentivizing collaboration with legal, you can turn contract compliance into a shared goal.

Ideas to consider:

  • Tie part of commissions to contract accuracy and compliance with certain legal mandates.

  • Provide legal-approved "talking points" to the sales team to address clients' questions or attempts to negotiate key provisions. Offer training so the salesperson or team understands the rationale behind key clauses (e.g., indemnification from all but gross negligence)

  • Ensure accessibility of legal team to provide timely support to sales team.

This builds a culture of shared accountability, rather than bottlenecks or blame.

5. Give your team the right language

Legal teams can empower sales by equipping them with scripts and tools to handle tough conversations. For example, if a client's attorney wants to revise an indemnity clause, sales should be prepared with:

  • A clear explanation of why the clause exists

  • A summary of what flexibility, if any, is allowed

  • Guidance on when to escalate to legal

Idea: Require your legal department to create standardized messaging for sales reps so they can confidently represent the organization's position without overstepping.

Related: Do You Know Where Your Contracts Are

Standardizing contracts isn't just about reducing paperwork; it's about creating sustainable growth. When contracts are uniform, enforceable and visible across your organization, you're better positioned to avoid risk, capture full revenue and scale smoothly.

If you're still relying on ad hoc contract editing and siloed communication, it's time to rethink the process. The return on investment for collaboration between sales and legal isn't just compliance; it's peace of mind and profit.
Jeff Carona

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Founder & President of Carona Hospitality

Jeff Carona is an expert in contracts and contract compliance, focusing on the intersection of sales and legal. With experience helping organizations standardize management and sales contracts, he brings a unique perspective on building alignment between sales and legal teams to minimize risk.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

YouTube's New AI Search Feature Has a Catch That Could Affect Content Creators: 'Google Is Shifting'

YouTube's new feature summarizes videos with AI — so you don't even have to watch.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Warren Buffett Donates a Record $6 Billion to Various Foundations. Here's How the Money Is Being Split Up.

Buffett made the donations in the form of over 12 million Berkshire Hathaway shares.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

President Donald Trump Says a TikTok Deal Is Imminent. Here's Who Could Buy the App.

Trump appears to have found his preferred TikTok buyer (or buyers) and says he'll reveal who the "wealthy people" are in a couple of weeks.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

6 Reasons Your Perfect Product Isn't Selling — and How to Avoid the Marketing Mistakes Behind Them

Even the best products can fail to gain traction — not because they're bad, but because they're badly marketed. Discover the common (and costly) marketing mistakes brands often overlook and how to fix them.

By Murali Nethi
Starting a Business

Age Is Just a Number — Here's Why It's Never Too Late to Start a Business

If the idea of launching a business has been simmering in your mind, there's no better time to take the leap, no matter your age.

By Tonia Ryan