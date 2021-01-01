About Sepideh Nasiri
Sepideh Nasiri is the CEO and founder of Women of Middle East & North Africa (MENA) In Technology. An award-winning serial entrepreneur with over 16 years of experience in the tech industry, Nasiri is an advocate for women, diversity and inclusion and her leadership is recognized globally.
The pandemic quickly eroded the small advances made in gender equality in the workplace. It's time for business leaders to do better.