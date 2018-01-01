Seth High

Guest Writer
Dedicated to telling great stories while achieving measurable results
After working for a decade in Tokyo as a copywriter and video producer, High brought his results-oriented approach to Splainers in 2013. As creative director at Splainers, High has helped more than a dozen Fortune 500 companies craft successful videos, along with countless startups and non-profits. In addition to writing scripts and managing creative teams, he analyzes user research and aligns videos with larger campaigns and content strategies. His passion for storytelling and audience research informs every video Splainers produces.

5 Tips on How to Explain a Business to the Masses With Video
One of the easiest ways for businesses to harness the power of video is through animated "explainer" videos.
