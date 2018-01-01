Shahram Safai & Ronnie Dabbasi

Guest Writer

Afridi & Angell

Shahram Safai practices venture capital law and represents venture capitalists, investors and entrepreneurs. Shahram is also a professional engineer and has previously worked in Silicon Valley practicing venture capital law, mergers, and acquisitions. He is a partner at the law firm of Afridi & Angell.

Ronnie Dabbasi is an associate in Afridi & Angell’s corporate group and specializes in venture capital transactions. He also has a background in engineering and has advised fund managers, startups, entrepreneurs, and incubators on a broad range of deals in the U.S. and in the Middle East.

Afridi & Angell is the Middle East’s market leader for providing legal advice in the everevolving venture capital industry.