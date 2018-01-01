Contributor

Founder, Co-Working Popup and Share This Space

Shahzad Bhatti is the founder of the Co-Working Popup and Share This Space, the region’s first online booking platform to offer brands, creatives, SMEs and entrepreneurial minded individuals flexible, short-term and cost-effective access to some of the region’s most sought-after developments, districts and venues for a range of uses including events, retail activations and pop-ups, art installations and food and beverage concepts.