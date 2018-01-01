Shahzad Bhatti

Founder, Co-Working Popup and Share This Space

Shahzad Bhatti is the founder of the Co-Working Popup and Share This Space, the region’s first online booking platform to offer brands, creatives, SMEs and entrepreneurial minded individuals flexible, short-term and cost-effective access to some of the region’s most sought-after developments, districts and venues for a range of uses including events, retail activations and pop-ups, art installations and food and beverage concepts.

More From Shahzad Bhatti

Six Steps To Make Your Pop-Up A Success
Retail Businesses

Six Steps To Make Your Pop-Up A Success

If you're an online business, pop-ups are a great way to connect with existing and new customers in general, allowing them to have an offline brand experience that otherwise may not happen.
7 min read
Freelancers Could Play A Key Role In Your Business' Expansion
Freelancers

Freelancers Could Play A Key Role In Your Business' Expansion

In an age where the internet dominates the business landscape, freelancers can contribute to helping your SME expand.
3 min read
How Pop-Ups Are Changing Retail
Retail Businesses

How Pop-Ups Are Changing Retail

Gone are the days when high streets and malls dominated the retail landscape.
3 min read
The Importance Of Offline Retail Presence In An Online World
Retail Businesses

The Importance Of Offline Retail Presence In An Online World

While the popularity of online shopping has soared over the past few years, the value of an offline presence hasn't diminished.
3 min read
