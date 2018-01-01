Shahzad Bhatti is the founder of the Co-Working Popup and Share This Space, the region’s first online booking platform to offer brands, creatives, SMEs and entrepreneurial minded individuals flexible, short-term and cost-effective access to some of the region’s most sought-after developments, districts and venues for a range of uses including events, retail activations and pop-ups, art installations and food and beverage concepts.
Retail Businesses
Six Steps To Make Your Pop-Up A Success
If you're an online business, pop-ups are a great way to connect with existing and new customers in general, allowing them to have an offline brand experience that otherwise may not happen.
Freelancers
Freelancers Could Play A Key Role In Your Business' Expansion
In an age where the internet dominates the business landscape, freelancers can contribute to helping your SME expand.
Retail Businesses
How Pop-Ups Are Changing Retail
Gone are the days when high streets and malls dominated the retail landscape.
Retail Businesses
The Importance Of Offline Retail Presence In An Online World
While the popularity of online shopping has soared over the past few years, the value of an offline presence hasn't diminished.