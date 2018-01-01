Sham Mustafa

Sham Mustafa is the Co-founder & CEO of Correlation One, a talent platform focused exclusively on data scientists. Prior to launching Correlation One, Sham directed Operations at two specialty finance firms. Mustafa has also provided business advisory services to more than 600 small businesses. He holds an MBA and MPA from Columbia University and a BA & LLB from the University of Madras, India.

5 Things To Look For When Hiring A Data Scientist
Hiring

Features you should look for to hire the best match.
4 min read
5 Ways You Can Unlock Your Company's Data to Power Your Business
Data Businesses

Companies who unlock the value of this data are the ones who thrive.
5 min read
The 5 Biggest Mistakes When Hiring Data Scientists
Data Scientists

Because of their high demand, the process of hiring data scientists needs to revisited
5 min read
