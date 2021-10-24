Shama Hyder

Shama Hyder

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Zen Media

Shama Hyder is CEO of Zen Media, an award-winning marketing and PR agency for tech-driven B2B firms. She is a bestselling author, an international keynote speaker and has been named one of LinkedIn’s Top 10 Voices in Marketing for four years in a row.

Latest

Your Digital Growth Plan

5 Steps to Help Tech Companies Reduce Bias in AI

The five-step framework can help tech entrepreneurs prevent biases from developing and reverse existing biases in tech.

