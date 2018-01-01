Shane Cragun and Kate Sweetman

Leadership
Lead or Get Out of the Way: Fence-Sitting Is No Longer an Option
Leader-caretakers aren't prepared to navigate their people or companies through the age of disruption. To stay competitive, you must outpace change.
Disruption
To Disrupt or Be Disrupted: What's Your Choice?
Consider the big-wave surfers on Northern California's Pacific Coast. They're rarely unprepared for the biggest swells that come their way.
Reinvention
Are You a Candidate for Reinvention?
Size up your change challenge, then make the needed adjustments.