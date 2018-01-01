Shane Cragun and Kate Sweetman

Shane Cragun and Kate Sweetman

Guest Writer
Founding Partners at Sweetman Cragun and co-authors of Reinvention
Shane Cragun and Kate Sweetman are founding partners at SweetmanCragun, a global management consulting, training, and coaching firm. They’ve also co-authored the highly-anticipated new book, Reinvention: Accelerating Results in the Age of Disruption. Learn more at www.sweetmancragun.com.

More From Shane Cragun and Kate Sweetman

Lead or Get Out of the Way: Fence-Sitting Is No Longer an Option
Leadership

Lead or Get Out of the Way: Fence-Sitting Is No Longer an Option

Leader-caretakers aren't prepared to navigate their people or companies through the age of disruption. To stay competitive, you must outpace change.
4 min read
To Disrupt or Be Disrupted: What's Your Choice?
Disruption

To Disrupt or Be Disrupted: What's Your Choice?

Consider the big-wave surfers on Northern California's Pacific Coast. They're rarely unprepared for the biggest swells that come their way.
6 min read
Are You a Candidate for Reinvention?
Reinvention

Are You a Candidate for Reinvention?

Size up your change challenge, then make the needed adjustments.
4 min read
