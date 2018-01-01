Sharene Lee

Co-founder and COO, Melltoo
Sharene Lee is the co-founder and COO of Melltoo, a mobile marketplace for second hand goods, based in the UAE. The startup launched in March 2014 and has experienced explosive growth since then. Sharene is a serial entrepreneur with Melltoo being her third major venture and two prior successful exits in Los Angeles and France. In between ventures, Sharene spends her time researching and teaching technology in education. In particular, she has a keen interest in instant messaging as a tool for today's classrooms. 

How To Create An Effective Advisory Board
Advisory Boards

How To Create An Effective Advisory Board

To get the most out of mentorship, startups should formalize these relationships into advisory roles compensated with equity in the company.
7 min read
Crowdsourcing Customer Acquisition: A Cost-Effective Way To Gain Customers For Your Startup
Finding Customers

Crowdsourcing Customer Acquisition: A Cost-Effective Way To Gain Customers For Your Startup

For most early-stage startups, such as Melltoo, devoting resources to brand marketing is a luxury we cannot yet afford.
10 min read
How Our Startup Is Stepping Forward On The Path To Revenue
Ecommerce

How Our Startup Is Stepping Forward On The Path To Revenue

Selling on Melltoo begins with taking pictures of your stuff and posting them on the app. In a matter of seconds, your ad is live.
5 min read
Married To The (Startup) Mob: Couples As Co-Founders
Married Entrepreneurs

Married To The (Startup) Mob: Couples As Co-Founders

In the MENA region, women account for 35% of all startups, and married co-founding couples are the new demographic to watch.
7 min read
Seeing Dollar Signs: My Startup Got Funded In Dubai... And It Was Much Harder Than You'd Think
Finance

Seeing Dollar Signs: My Startup Got Funded In Dubai... And It Was Much Harder Than You'd Think

Raising funds is something almost every startup has to contend with at some time. Even a successful and profitable startup needs to raise funds to grow faster than what their revenue would allow.
8 min read
Keeping 'Treps In Post Secondary: How Colleges Can Stay Relevant In Today's Startup World
Education

Keeping 'Treps In Post Secondary: How Colleges Can Stay Relevant In Today's Startup World

In the Gulf, governments are anxious to encourage and foster entrepreneurship, but colleges are struggling to keep up. Melltoo co-founder Sharene Lee explains what colleges in the region can do to stay relevant in today's startup world.
8 min read
Bootstrapping Startups In Dubai
Bootstrapping

Bootstrapping Startups In Dubai

The co-founders of Melltoo, a social network for buyers and sellers in the UAE, share their tips on how to start up in Dubai for cheap.
10 min read
