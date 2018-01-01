Shashank Vaishnav

Shashank Vaishnav

Co-founder & CTO, WittyFeed

More From Shashank Vaishnav

How has Technological Innovation Revolutionized Content Consumption?
Content

How has Technological Innovation Revolutionized Content Consumption?

Internet has by far been the best thing to have happened to us humans (now Netizens) and has also changed the ways we consume content
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.