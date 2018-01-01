Shawn Mcintyre

Shawn Mcintyre

Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of Shawn McIntyre Fitness

Shawn T. McIntyre is the CEO and founder of Shawn McIntyre Fitness and the fitness program “The WorkOut of Your Life.” McIntyre is an international cover model, a pro fitness model and a published author. He offers online and private training and leads speaking and workshop engagements.

More From Shawn Mcintyre

Stop Reacting and Start Responding
Ready for Anything

Stop Reacting and Start Responding

Virtually all of your thoughts and feelings are conditioned responses to past experiences. But if your strategy is flawed, you'll continue to get low returns on your efforts.
4 min read
Sleep Less, Feel Better and Get More Done With These 3 Tips
Personal Health

Sleep Less, Feel Better and Get More Done With These 3 Tips

Doing these things may help you feel fired up on just five or six hours of sleep a night.
3 min read
The Busy Entrepreneur's Guide to High-Performance Lunches
Personal Health

The Busy Entrepreneur's Guide to High-Performance Lunches

If you don't eat a good lunch, or skip it entirely, you can't possibly perform your best. Follow these four tips.
4 min read
Exercise Isn't Just Good for You. Your Startup's Success May Depend on It.
Personal Health

Exercise Isn't Just Good for You. Your Startup's Success May Depend on It.

Regular workouts are key to operating at peak performance, with benefits such as improved thinking.
4 min read
Like Running a Business, Getting in Shape Takes Lots of Small Steps to Succeed
Personal Health

Like Running a Business, Getting in Shape Takes Lots of Small Steps to Succeed

Look out for these five factors everyone should use for their personal fitness goals.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.