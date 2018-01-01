Shawn Osborne

Guest Writer
President and CEO, Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship
Shawn Osborne is the president and CEO of the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), an international education nonprofit based in New York City.

The Power of Mentoring and Entrepreneurship

Learning to think like an entrepreneur put author Rodney Walker on an unlikely path from at-risk youth in Chicago to the Ivy League.
6 min read
Why Entrepreneurship Should Be Taught Starting in Junior High School

Research shows that the important lessons of entrepreneurship can be learned that early.
4 min read
8 Ways to Think Like an Entrepreneur

When it comes to entrepreneurship, it's not what you do -- it's your mindset that matters.
4 min read
What Do Sara Blakely and Kevin Plank Have in Common?

Nope, we're not talking underwear here. We're talking opportunity recognition.
4 min read
3 Insights About Entrepreneurship Inspired by Youth

For starters, youth and inexperience aren't an obstacle.
4 min read
