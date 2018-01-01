Sherice Jacob

Sherice Jacob helps business owners improve website design and increase conversion rates through compelling copywriting, user-friendly design and smart analytics analysis.

How to Overcome the Great Analytics Gap
Analytics

Some studies are showing an ever-increasing gap between the information key decision makers want, and the actionable insights needed to drive business forward.
6 min read
4 Mobile-Marketing Trends to Watch in 2016
Mobile Marketing

As devices and technologies change, so will our marketing methods.
6 min read
What Adults Can Learn From Teenage Ecommerce Entrepreneurs
Young Entrepreneurs

These bright young entrepreneurs are not only learning the skills it takes to start a business, but also offering up some sage advice along the way that we can all take a moment to learn from.
6 min read
Have Sales Leads? Here's How to Increase Your ROI With Salesforce.
Ready for Anything

Hello, customer relationship management doesn't have to be complicated.
7 min read
How to Salvage an Online Sale When All Hope Seems Lost
Ready for Anything

You tested it and thought your online offer was irresistible. But was it? Here's how you can turn around a sale before it clicks away for good.
6 min read
Here's What Happens When Facebook Advertising Fails
Facebook Marketing

As one company 'breaks up' with the social-media company, some tips for how your page can stay relevant and in front of your customers.
5 min read
Here's the Big Problem With Chasing Customers on Social Media
Social Media

After all the hype has settled and all the stock clamoring has died down, this one social-media truth is staring us in the face.
5 min read
These Are the Types of Posts People Share the Most on Facebook
Facebook Marketing

If you want your content to be seen on Facebook, these types of updates can get you the most traction.
6 min read
