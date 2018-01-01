Sherice Jacob

Analytics
How to Overcome the Great Analytics Gap
Some studies are showing an ever-increasing gap between the information key decision makers want, and the actionable insights needed to drive business forward.
Mobile Marketing
4 Mobile-Marketing Trends to Watch in 2016
As devices and technologies change, so will our marketing methods.
Young Entrepreneurs
What Adults Can Learn From Teenage Ecommerce Entrepreneurs
These bright young entrepreneurs are not only learning the skills it takes to start a business, but also offering up some sage advice along the way that we can all take a moment to learn from.
Ready for Anything
Have Sales Leads? Here's How to Increase Your ROI With Salesforce.
Hello, customer relationship management doesn't have to be complicated.
How to Salvage an Online Sale When All Hope Seems Lost
You tested it and thought your online offer was irresistible. But was it? Here's how you can turn around a sale before it clicks away for good.
Facebook Marketing
Here's What Happens When Facebook Advertising Fails
As one company 'breaks up' with the social-media company, some tips for how your page can stay relevant and in front of your customers.
Social Media
Here's the Big Problem With Chasing Customers on Social Media
After all the hype has settled and all the stock clamoring has died down, this one social-media truth is staring us in the face.
Facebook Marketing
These Are the Types of Posts People Share the Most on Facebook
If you want your content to be seen on Facebook, these types of updates can get you the most traction.