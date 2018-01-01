Sherina Kapany

Sherina Kapany

Founder, sunSTRATEGIC

Sherina Kapany is a true entrepreneur at heart, a seasoned business development executive, with international experience in establishing market penetration strategies in B2B and consumer marketing environments for Fortune 500 & 1000 & Global 2000 companies and Private Sectors.

In 2014, Sherina started her own firm, sunSTRATEGIC, a Marketing Strategy and Digital Content agency, and has been successfully running it till date. SunSTRATEGIC boasts an all-women management as a start-up, and is passionate about women empowerment.

Sherina has received an award on behalf of sunSTRATEGIC by the World Women Leadership Congress & Awards for the ‘Best Organization for Women’s Talent Development’.

She has also been recognized by the World Women Leadership Congress & Awards as a ‘Woman Super Achiever for Excellence in Social Media’.

She was recently invited to speak at a TEDx event. 

More From Sherina Kapany

Happy Entrepreneur, a Myth or Reality?
Entrepreneurs

Happy Entrepreneur, a Myth or Reality?

Make all the necessary and required changes; nothing can stop you from being a happy entrepreneur except your willingness to change
7 min read
Here's How LinkedIn is Used for Branding
Branding

Here's How LinkedIn is Used for Branding

Branding strategies differ from platform to platform as each platform has its own unique tools and qualities
5 min read
Marketing Tactics That You Should Start Doing Today
Marketing

Marketing Tactics That You Should Start Doing Today

It is a tool that makes you as a brand, much more relatable to your consumers
5 min read
Entrepreneurship Needs Skills Not Fancy Resumes
Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship Needs Skills Not Fancy Resumes

It's not something to be confined to a curriculum but which comes with experience and practice, let's explore it in detail.
4 min read
How to Deal With Employees That Take You For a Ride
Managing Employees

How to Deal With Employees That Take You For a Ride

The most that you can do is overlook up to 20% of these qualities in a person until it does reach a limit where a decision needs to be taken
8 min read
How to Deal With the Challenges of Up-scaling Your Business
Challenges

How to Deal With the Challenges of Up-scaling Your Business

Up-scaling in business is every entrepreneur's adventure.
5 min read
Ways In Which Entrepreneurs Can Enhance Their Creativity
Entrepreneurs

Ways In Which Entrepreneurs Can Enhance Their Creativity

Most of the important factors in being creative will depend on how well you are aware of your own personal attributes
7 min read
7 Ways to Command Your Conversation Like a Boss
Conversations

7 Ways to Command Your Conversation Like a Boss

Facial expressions play a crucial role in conversations along with your body language
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.