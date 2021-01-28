Signing out of account, Standby...
Sheryl Sandberg
COO, Facebook
Sheryl Sandberg is the Chief Operating Officer at Facebook, overseeing the firm’s business operations. She also serves on Facebook’s board of directors.
Prior to Facebook, Sheryl was vice president of Global Online Sales and Operations at Google, chief of staff for the United States Treasury Department under President Clinton, a management consultant with McKinsey & Company, and an economist with the World Bank. Sheryl received a BA summa cum laude from Harvard University, and an MBA with highest distinction from Harvard Business School.
Sheryl is the co-author of Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy with Wharton professor and bestselling author Adam Grant. She is also the author of the bestsellers Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead and Lean In for Graduates. She is the founder of the Sheryl Sandberg & Dave Goldberg Family Foundation, a non-profit organization that works to build a more equal and resilient world through two key initiatives, LeanIn.Org and OptionB.Org. Sheryl serves on the boards of Facebook, Women for Women International, ONE, and SurveyMonkey.
Sheryl lives in Menlo Park, California, with her fiancé and their five children.
https://about.facebook.com/media-gallery/executives/sheryl-sandberg/
