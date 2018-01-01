Sid Banerjee

Sid Banerjee

Guest Writer
Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Clarabridge

Sid Banerjee is executive chairman and co-founder of Clarabridge. A founding employee at MicroStrategy, Banerjee held VP-level positions in both product marketing and worldwide services. During his tenure leading MicroStrategy’s worldwide services division, he grew the organization to 500+ employees supporting enterprise deployments of BI solutions. Before joining MicroStrategy, Banerjee held management positions at Ernst & Young and Sprint International.

More From Sid Banerjee

We Want Chatbots to Act More Human But Let's Keep Some Human Traits to Ourselves
Artificial Intelligence

We Want Chatbots to Act More Human But Let's Keep Some Human Traits to Ourselves

The human-bot relationship is the new normal, so we must think critically about the possible long term impact of tone deaf AI.
7 min read
What Westworld Got Right About the Future of AI
Artificial Intelligence

What Westworld Got Right About the Future of AI

The promise and concern about artificial intelligence is its ability to seemingly understand and mimic human emotions.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.