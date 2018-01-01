Guest Writer

Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Clarabridge

Sid Banerjee is executive chairman and co-founder of Clarabridge. A founding employee at MicroStrategy, Banerjee held VP-level positions in both product marketing and worldwide services. During his tenure leading MicroStrategy’s worldwide services division, he grew the organization to 500+ employees supporting enterprise deployments of BI solutions. Before joining MicroStrategy, Banerjee held management positions at Ernst & Young and Sprint International.