Sid Naidu

Founder, and CEO of Sid Productions

About Sid Naidu

Sid Naidu, a self-made fashion producer in India, founder, and CEO of “Sid Productions, a production house in Bangalore, India; shares his views on the challenges the fashion industry faces to sustain itself. Sid Naidu worked hard to grow and learn everything about the fashion industry, with his determination to make a name for himself in the industry and his vast experience in every level of the job, Sid has made a name for himself as a sought after Fashion Producer in India.

More From Sid Naidu

#5 Challenges in Sustaining the Fashion Industry
Retail Businesses

#5 Challenges in Sustaining the Fashion Industry

The speed by which a campaign spreads across the globe and the need to keep the entire globe in mind while coming up with a new line of garments and products has never been more important as it is now
