Sid Naidu, a self-made fashion producer in India, founder, and CEO of “Sid Productions, a production house in Bangalore, India; shares his views on the challenges the fashion industry faces to sustain itself. Sid Naidu worked hard to grow and learn everything about the fashion industry, with his determination to make a name for himself in the industry and his vast experience in every level of the job, Sid has made a name for himself as a sought after Fashion Producer in India.