Siddhartha Ahluwalia

Apps
How to Make Your App Rank High on Google Play Store
App developers should not try to get fake ratings and reviews as Google measures 'time spent in the app' and 'retention' of the user who gave your app a 5-star rating
Customer Service
How Bad can Bad Customer Service Hurt Your Start-up
A good customer service may not be the only reason why your business will succeed but a bad customer service will make sure your business fails.
Entrepreneurship
#18 Lessons I Learnt as an Entrepreneur in 2016
Time is not running out! Don't overspend money or under spend it. There needs to be a fine balance.
Apps
How To Make Your App Rank No 1 On Google Playstore
Content Marketing, your app Social media and in-app referrals are 3 most effective mediums of organic growth