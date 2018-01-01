Siddhartha Ahluwalia

Siddhartha Ahluwalia

Guest Writer
Co-Founder, Babygogo
Siddhartha Ahluwalia, is the Co-Founder of Babygogo, a mom & baby healthcare mobile platform where Moms can connect to other Moms and experts to get solutions to all their parenting worries. Babygogo is ranked by Google Playstore as No 1 app in Parenting 

More From Siddhartha Ahluwalia

How to Make Your App Rank High on Google Play Store
Apps

App developers should not try to get fake ratings and reviews as Google measures 'time spent in the app' and 'retention' of the user who gave your app a 5-star rating
4 min read
How Bad can Bad Customer Service Hurt Your Start-up
Customer Service

A good customer service may not be the only reason why your business will succeed but a bad customer service will make sure your business fails.
4 min read
#18 Lessons I Learnt as an Entrepreneur in 2016
Entrepreneurship

Time is not running out! Don't overspend money or under spend it. There needs to be a fine balance.
4 min read
How To Make Your App Rank No 1 On Google Playstore
Apps

Content Marketing, your app Social media and in-app referrals are 3 most effective mediums of organic growth
4 min read
