My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sidharth Malik

Sidharth Malik

Chief Revenue Officer, Freshworks
Sidharth Malik is the Chief Revenue Officer at Freshworks. He oversees the revenue growth and leads all the global Go-To-Market and customer facing teams.

More From Sidharth Malik

4 Sales Trends That Will Reshape the Selling Process in 2019
Sales Strategies

4 Sales Trends That Will Reshape the Selling Process in 2019

You need to understand your lead's psyche and get to know them in order to craft a pitch that resonates and is relatable. That's where contact enrichment comes in
4 min read