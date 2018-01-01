Silky Jain

Education
How Technology is Engineering Better Learning Modules for Students
Colleges are also incorporating study on robots and Artificial Intelligence, for students to have an in-depth technical knowledge at an early stage
Education
#5 Emerging Trends in Engineering Education in India
Each engineering institution should have a vision to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship
Engineering
#5 Ways How Engineering Can Make a Comeback with Innovation
Engineering institutions should focus on encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship by adding it to the curriculum