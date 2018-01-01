Simon Cohen

Simon Cohen

Guest Writer
Keynote Speaker, Entrepreneur

Simon Cohen is a keynote speaker, broadcaster, writer and founder of Global Tolerance

More From Simon Cohen

4 Tips for a Happy Exit From the Company You Founded and Love
Exit Strategies

4 Tips for a Happy Exit From the Company You Founded and Love

Selling your startup is something to celebrate. Complaining dishonors the awesomeness of the journey.
7 min read
Why Leaders Should Think Like Teenagers
Leadership Qualities

Why Leaders Should Think Like Teenagers

Here are seven stories that turn the conventional wisdom, that life experience is what makes a great leader, on its head.
8 min read
I Gave My Business Away. Here Are 3 Reasons Why.
Exit Strategies

I Gave My Business Away. Here Are 3 Reasons Why.

Would you simply give your business away instead of selling it for a profit?
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.