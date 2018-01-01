Simon Cohen is a keynote speaker, broadcaster, writer and founder of Global Tolerance
Exit Strategies
4 Tips for a Happy Exit From the Company You Founded and Love
Selling your startup is something to celebrate. Complaining dishonors the awesomeness of the journey.
Leadership Qualities
Why Leaders Should Think Like Teenagers
Here are seven stories that turn the conventional wisdom, that life experience is what makes a great leader, on its head.
I Gave My Business Away. Here Are 3 Reasons Why.
Would you simply give your business away instead of selling it for a profit?