Simon Stirzaker

Guest Writer
Regional Leader - Health & Benefits, Al-Futtaim Willis Co.

Simon Stirzaker is the Regional Leader of Health & Benefits at Al-Futtaim Willis, UAE. He came to the Middle East in 1994 where he was instrumental in the shaping and development of the health insurance market in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Prior to Al Futtaim Willis, Simon was the Regional Head of Development & Strategy for Middle East at the Royal Bank of Canada. He holds a BA degree in accounting and finance from Birmingham University, UK.

More From Simon Stirzaker

How To Keep Big Corporations From Poaching Your Startup's Best Talent
Talent Management

You may not be able to compete with the giants in terms of base salary but the benefits you offer could tip the balance.
9 min read
How The UAE Healthcare Sector May Look In 2027 And What You Need To Prepare For
Healthcare

Taking the time to consider the future can be a very useful strategy when it comes to managing employees and the benefits packages put on offer.
8 min read
Choosing Healthcare Technology Innovations For Your UAE Business
Healthcare

Five technological developments that will contribute to public health and have an effect on the healthcare costs to business.
8 min read
How A Healthy Workforce Can Boost Your Company's Profits
Health and Wellness

A healthy, engaged workforce is key to a company's ability to maximize its productivity.
7 min read
