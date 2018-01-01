Sina Chehrazi

Leadership
Expedia CEO Shares the Critical Traits to Develop by Age 30
Dara Khosrowshahi discusses his views on the vital leadership qualities to develop as a young professional.
Fundraising
Raising Capital? The Latest (and Greatest) Ways to Fund Your Startup
Silicon Valley attorney Craig Jacoby discusses the latest trends in VC funding.
Millennials
5 Ways Millennials Have Changed the Way We Buy
Investors, corporate executives and startup founders speak out on the future of business across consumer verticals.
Legal
3 Legal Decisions Every Founder Must Face
Why a strong legal foundation can prove to be an indispensable asset from inception to exit.
Public Relations
4 Tips on Generating Buzz for Your Business, According to a PR Expert for Startups
Here are some of the best ways to get people talking about your company.