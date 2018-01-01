Skip Weisman, The Leadership & Workplace Communication Expert works with small business owners to help them lead their employees from drama & defensiveness to ownership & initiative. Skip just published a new white paper report How to Transform Your Workplace from Drama & Defensiveness to Initiative & Ownership. Download a free copy of this report at How to Transform Your Workplace from Drama & Defensiveness to Initiative & Ownership. During a 20-year career in professional baseball management, Skip served as CEO for five different franchises. That experience gave Skip tremendous insight and skill for building high-performing teams in the workplace.
Hiring Tips
3 Attributes of a Championship Employee
To build winning performance in any environment, leaders need to evaluate team members for these key attributes.
Personal Improvement
Why Learning From Successes Trumps Learning From Failure
Some of the most successful people espouse the 'fail fast, fail often' achievement approach. But there is another philosophy applied much less frequently which promotes the concept of learning from successes instead.
Reliability
Strive to Be the 'Old Faithful' of Your Company
It doesn't matter how smart you are or how much skill and talent you have if co-workers and business leaders cannot count on you to follow through.
Communications
Words Do Matter In Workplace Communication
Leaders must start paying more attention to the words they use to make their messages more powerful, inspirational and motivational.
Communications
Do This, Don't Do That: Why You Should Avoid Mixed Messages at Work
Poor communication is blamed for most workplace ills. Good leaders should stop it in its tracks.
Growth Strategies
The Holy Grail of Workplace Motivation
When lighting a spark under your employees, keep these two critical factors in mind.