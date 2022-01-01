Slava Podmurnyi
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Visartech
Slava Podmurnyi is the CEO of Visartech Inc., a digital partner that helps businesses to advance their processes with innovative solutions powered by robust engineering practices. As a leader, he works on the company’s strategy and implements business growth opportunities for his company and partners.
3 Steps to Optimizing Your Business Processes by Embracing the Metaverse
Still seeking ways to embrace the metaverse so that it optimizes your business processes and brings great outcomes? Here are the three steps to follow.