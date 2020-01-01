About Sona Maniar
Sona Maniar is a chemical engineer from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA graduate from INSEAD (France). She’s currently working in corporate venturing for a large engineering conglomerate. She is the author of a book on corporate fiction titled “Peasants at a Party and Other Stories”. Her short fiction and articles have appeared in print and online magazines such as Litro, Queen Mob's Tea House, Foliate Oak Literary Journal, Woman’s Era, Thrive Global and many others.
