My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sonali Lalvani

Co-Founder, Toniq Retail Brands Pvt Ltd
Sonali Lalvani is a retail Veteran, having spent 18 years in the Retail Industry. Her role as the CEO of ToniQ Retail Brands is to drive strategy for the 200 Stores and lead new business alliances. She is also the twice winner of the Top 100 Retail Minds of Asia as well as the Winner of the Women Super Achievers from the Asia Retail Congress.

More From Sonali Lalvani

Tap the Accessories Market to Its Full Potential
Retail Businesses

Tap the Accessories Market to Its Full Potential

Fashion has been a significant segment in the evolution of the Indian retail industry, not due to its size but the way it has influenced the Indian lifestyle
6 min read