Sonali Lalvani

Co-Founder, Toniq Retail Brands Pvt Ltd

Sonali Lalvani is a retail Veteran, having spent 18 years in the Retail Industry. Her role as the CEO of ToniQ Retail Brands is to drive strategy for the 200 Stores and lead new business alliances. She is also the twice winner of the Top 100 Retail Minds of Asia as well as the Winner of the Women Super Achievers from the Asia Retail Congress.