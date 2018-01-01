Sophia Stuart

Digital Strategist and Technology Columnist

Got Your Post-Death Checklist? Grace Can Help.
Startups

Grace connects people to end-of-life information and services online.
5 min read
How VR Holograms Can Train Everyone From Hairdressers to Astronauts
Virtual Reality

Startup 8i turned Buzz Aldrin into a hologram to train future Mars astronauts, but it's just getting started.
6 min read
What You Can Learn About Creativity From This Future-Ready Classroom
Technology

ThingSpace at Columbia University's Teachers College is rethinking how to merge technology and art in one space.
4 min read
