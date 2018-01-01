Soukaina Rachidi

Guest Writer
Founder and Author, Soukie Speaks

Soukaina Rachidi is the founder and author of Soukie Speaks, a blog which strives to reimagine the narrative of young leaders, businesses and communities in the MENA region and empower a new generation of Arab leaders and entrepreneurs. Although Soukaina was born in Morocco, she spent most of her formative years in the United Arab Emirates. She has lived in Qatar, the USA and Argentina. Soukaina's diverse work experience includes university student recruitment, management, customer service and PR. Before becoming a full-time blogger, writing consultant and author, Soukaina was the Media Relations Coordinator at Dubai-based startup Melltoo Marketplace, where she was responsible for forging new partnerships with like-minded entrepreneurs in the MENA startup ecosystem and promoting Melltoo’s core values of trust, sustainability and privacy. With a B.A. in International Relations from the University of Delaware, Soukaina is passionate about writing, global issues, entrepreneurship, youth empowerment and sustainability.

More From Soukaina Rachidi

Effecting Change: A Practical Guide For Nurturing Gritty Women In MENA
Growth Strategies

A look at the insights and inspiration from the 2018 Achieving Women Forum.
15+ min read
11 Factors That Highlight The Maturing Of The MENA Entrepreneurial Ecosystem
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

Fresh from Entrepreneur Middle East's 2017 Enterprise Agility Forum, here's 11 insights to the growing MENA entrepreneurial ecosystem.
15+ min read
Incentivizing Change: 10 Guidelines For MENA Women In Business
Cadillac

Lessons learnt at this year's Achieving Women Forum- a dialogue that focuses on how women can reimagine their value (and business values) to "hack" female empowerment paradigms, and incentivize real change.
15+ min read
Eight Points Of Reference To Help Grow The MENA Startup Ecosystem
Cadillac

The 2016 edition of Entrepreneur Middle East's Enterprise Agility Forum, presented by du, discussed a variety of topics relating to the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with the main themes being on how corporates can support startups better, how SMEs can grow into new markets, and how burn rates need to be managed after an influx of funds.
15 min read
Three Ways To Promote Youth Participation In The MENA Region
middle east

The youth of today are the citizens, business leaders and social influencers of tomorrow, and if we are not empowering them to join our social, political and economic frameworks, then we are condemning these institutions to failure and irrelevance.
9 min read
Enterprise Learning Curves: 11 Points Of Reference On The Methodology Of Business
Grow Your Business

While the financial benefit of incorporating women in the workforce has mobilized some Arab nations to take strides to increase their participation across various sectors and industries, the fact remains that this process isn't the sole responsibility of the government.
15+ min read
Promoting Cultures Of Change Through Mentorship
Mentors

By connecting with Arab communities, not only can Arab startups better promote the adoption of their own product or services, they can also increase their success and credibility with consumers, which will inevitably attract more investment opportunities.
4 min read
Business Learning Curves: 13 Points Of Reference From The 2015 Enterprise Agility Forum
Starting a Business

In the past, small companies used to try to emulate the business practices of corporate giants like Virgin, Google, and Apple. Nowadays, the tables have turned.
15 min read
Three Ways To Tackle The Glass Ceiling In The MENA Region
Women in Business

The key to increasing female representation in the MENA workforce is stronger ties between universities and the private sector.
6 min read
10 Things SMEs Should Know About Entrepreneurship
Starting a Business

A recap of the lessons learnt at Entrepreneur Middle East's 2014 Enterprise Agility Forum, which had the region's most prominent business leaders come together to talk about SMEs in the GCC.
9 min read
Three Hurdles Arab Entrepreneurs Face In Gaining Access To Capital (And How To Get Past Them)
Raising Capital

Our problem is not a problem of funding- the problem is gaining access to the funding that already exists in the MENA region.
6 min read
How To Keep Your Entrepreneurial Dream Alive In The Arab World
Young Entrepreneurs

Many of the obstacles that young Arab entrepreneurs face when they are trying to start their own ventures are cultural ones that stem from their nuclear family or the surrounding community.
6 min read
It Takes A Global Village To Raise An Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

We all have a responsibility as a community to support Arab innovation by encouraging our home grown innovators.
6 min read
The MENA Startup Ecosystem: Problems And (Potential) Solutions
Startups

Five startups at the 8th MIT Pan Arab Conference in Kuwait consider ecosystem problems and potential solutions.
7 min read
