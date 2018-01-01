Soukaina Rachidi is the founder and author of Soukie Speaks, a blog which strives to reimagine the narrative of young leaders, businesses and communities in the MENA region and empower a new generation of Arab leaders and entrepreneurs. Although Soukaina was born in Morocco, she spent most of her formative years in the United Arab Emirates. She has lived in Qatar, the USA and Argentina. Soukaina's diverse work experience includes university student recruitment, management, customer service and PR. Before becoming a full-time blogger, writing consultant and author, Soukaina was the Media Relations Coordinator at Dubai-based startup Melltoo Marketplace, where she was responsible for forging new partnerships with like-minded entrepreneurs in the MENA startup ecosystem and promoting Melltoo’s core values of trust, sustainability and privacy. With a B.A. in International Relations from the University of Delaware, Soukaina is passionate about writing, global issues, entrepreneurship, youth empowerment and sustainability.
Growth Strategies
Effecting Change: A Practical Guide For Nurturing Gritty Women In MENA
A look at the insights and inspiration from the 2018 Achieving Women Forum.
Entrepreneur Ecosystems
11 Factors That Highlight The Maturing Of The MENA Entrepreneurial Ecosystem
Fresh from Entrepreneur Middle East's 2017 Enterprise Agility Forum, here's 11 insights to the growing MENA entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Cadillac
Incentivizing Change: 10 Guidelines For MENA Women In Business
Lessons learnt at this year's Achieving Women Forum- a dialogue that focuses on how women can reimagine their value (and business values) to "hack" female empowerment paradigms, and incentivize real change.
Cadillac
Eight Points Of Reference To Help Grow The MENA Startup Ecosystem
The 2016 edition of Entrepreneur Middle East's Enterprise Agility Forum, presented by du, discussed a variety of topics relating to the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with the main themes being on how corporates can support startups better, how SMEs can grow into new markets, and how burn rates need to be managed after an influx of funds.
middle east
Three Ways To Promote Youth Participation In The MENA Region
The youth of today are the citizens, business leaders and social influencers of tomorrow, and if we are not empowering them to join our social, political and economic frameworks, then we are condemning these institutions to failure and irrelevance.
Grow Your Business
Enterprise Learning Curves: 11 Points Of Reference On The Methodology Of Business
While the financial benefit of incorporating women in the workforce has mobilized some Arab nations to take strides to increase their participation across various sectors and industries, the fact remains that this process isn't the sole responsibility of the government.
Mentors
Promoting Cultures Of Change Through Mentorship
By connecting with Arab communities, not only can Arab startups better promote the adoption of their own product or services, they can also increase their success and credibility with consumers, which will inevitably attract more investment opportunities.
Starting a Business
Business Learning Curves: 13 Points Of Reference From The 2015 Enterprise Agility Forum
In the past, small companies used to try to emulate the business practices of corporate giants like Virgin, Google, and Apple. Nowadays, the tables have turned.
Women in Business
Three Ways To Tackle The Glass Ceiling In The MENA Region
The key to increasing female representation in the MENA workforce is stronger ties between universities and the private sector.
Starting a Business
10 Things SMEs Should Know About Entrepreneurship
A recap of the lessons learnt at Entrepreneur Middle East's 2014 Enterprise Agility Forum, which had the region's most prominent business leaders come together to talk about SMEs in the GCC.
Raising Capital
Three Hurdles Arab Entrepreneurs Face In Gaining Access To Capital (And How To Get Past Them)
Our problem is not a problem of funding- the problem is gaining access to the funding that already exists in the MENA region.
Young Entrepreneurs
How To Keep Your Entrepreneurial Dream Alive In The Arab World
Many of the obstacles that young Arab entrepreneurs face when they are trying to start their own ventures are cultural ones that stem from their nuclear family or the surrounding community.
Entrepreneur Ecosystems
It Takes A Global Village To Raise An Entrepreneur
We all have a responsibility as a community to support Arab innovation by encouraging our home grown innovators.
Startups
The MENA Startup Ecosystem: Problems And (Potential) Solutions
Five startups at the 8th MIT Pan Arab Conference in Kuwait consider ecosystem problems and potential solutions.