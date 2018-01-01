Soyoung Kim, Michelle Sierra and Leela Parker

Michael Dell Told to Raise Dell Offer as Carl Icahn Ups the Stakes
Technology

Michael Dell Told to Raise Dell Offer as Carl Icahn Ups the Stakes

The founder has been advised to raise his $24.4 billion offer for Dell, coming under further pressure from billionaire investor Carl Icahn.
