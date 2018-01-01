Srini Pillay

Ready for Anything
Don't Be the Next Headline: How to Implement Diversity Training the Right Way
Employ a strengths-based approach to diversity to improve your company as a whole.
The Future of Work
How to Build the Mindset That Will Enable Future Employee 'Reskilling'
The World Economic Forum says 1.4 million U.S. jobs will be disrupted by technology and other factors by 2026. How do you prepare your workforce?
naps
Here's Your 'Doctor's Note': It's Time To Nap
A brain scientist explains how napping might just help solve one of the biggest problems of the modern workplace: engagement.
Brain
Why Successful Leaders Should Find Time to Doodle
A brain scientist explains how doodling helps the brain switch modes and remember more, predict the future and become a more powerful version of itself.
neuroscience
Solving the Engagement Conundrum Through Brain Science
A contributor who's both a neuroscientist and an entrepreneur, argues that employers might consider creating "unfocus" time for employees.
Creativity
The Science of Innovation: How to Imagine the Unimaginable
Why can certain companies see things that others can't, and what gives them the fortitude to invest in the seemingly impossible? Here are three brain-based strategies.