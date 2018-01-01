Srini Pillay

Srini Pillay

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Neurobusiness Group
Dr. Srini Pillay, founder and CEO of NeuroBusiness Group, is a pioneer in brain-based executive coaching who is dedicated to collaborating with experts to help people unleash their full potential. He also serves as a part-time assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and teaches in the executive education programs at Harvard Business School and Duke Corporate Education.

More From Srini Pillay

Don't Be the Next Headline: How to Implement Diversity Training the Right Way
Ready for Anything

Don't Be the Next Headline: How to Implement Diversity Training the Right Way

Employ a strengths-based approach to diversity to improve your company as a whole.
7 min read
How to Build the Mindset That Will Enable Future Employee 'Reskilling'
The Future of Work

How to Build the Mindset That Will Enable Future Employee 'Reskilling'

The World Economic Forum says 1.4 million U.S. jobs will be disrupted by technology and other factors by 2026. How do you prepare your workforce?
6 min read
Here's Your 'Doctor's Note': It's Time To Nap
naps

Here's Your 'Doctor's Note': It's Time To Nap

A brain scientist explains how napping might just help solve one of the biggest problems of the modern workplace: engagement.
6 min read
Why Successful Leaders Should Find Time to Doodle
Brain

Why Successful Leaders Should Find Time to Doodle

A brain scientist explains how doodling helps the brain switch modes and remember more, predict the future and become a more powerful version of itself.
5 min read
Solving the Engagement Conundrum Through Brain Science
neuroscience

Solving the Engagement Conundrum Through Brain Science

A contributor who's both a neuroscientist and an entrepreneur, argues that employers might consider creating "unfocus" time for employees.
6 min read
The Science of Innovation: How to Imagine the Unimaginable
Creativity

The Science of Innovation: How to Imagine the Unimaginable

Why can certain companies see things that others can't, and what gives them the fortitude to invest in the seemingly impossible? Here are three brain-based strategies.
4 min read
