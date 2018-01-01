Sriram Manoharan

Sriram Manoharan

Founder & MD - Contus
Sriram Manoharan is the Managing Director of Contus - a SMAC based digital transformation company. Contus delivers upscale digital transformation services to niche clients belonging to a large spectrum of industries and operations.

The Future of Customer Support will Belong to Chatbots

Tiles are cards are chatbot elements that help a user make a quick decision without asking too many questions
Connected Cars: Its Assured Possibilities & Commercial Benefits

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, US, states that 93% of the road accidents in US happen due to driver error
Digital Transformation to Weave Engaging Customer Experience

Futuristic technology combined with tasteful customer experience is what has made digital transformation as a luring strategy for businesses
