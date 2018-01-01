Stacey Hanke

Stacey Hanke

Guest Writer
CEO of Stacey Hanke Inc.
Stacey Hanke is author of Influence Redefined…Be the Leader You Were Meant to Be, Monday to Monday. She is the founder of Stacey Hanke Inc. and has presented to Coca-Cola, FedEx, Kohl’s, Nationwide, General Mills and McDonald’s. She has been featured on The New York Times, Forbes, SmartMoney and Lifetime Network.

More From Stacey Hanke

Plan the Perfect Presentation for Your Audience With These 5 Tips
Presentations

Plan the Perfect Presentation for Your Audience With These 5 Tips

Business professionals are busy. Make sure they feel like your presentation is worth their time.
6 min read
You Can't Lead Effectively Without Trust
Trust

You Can't Lead Effectively Without Trust

Follow these do's and don'ts to build trust with your team.
6 min read
The Best Way to Respond to Questions After a Presentation or Meeting
Questions

The Best Way to Respond to Questions After a Presentation or Meeting

Using this method is sure to increase your credibility with your audience.
5 min read
Stop Interrupting and Listen to the Question
Listening

Stop Interrupting and Listen to the Question

Not letting the questioner finish makes you look hasty or lacking in confidence.
4 min read
3 Tricks to Get People to Actually Listen to Your Presentations
Presentations

3 Tricks to Get People to Actually Listen to Your Presentations

Make sure your audience doesn't tune out what you have to say.
6 min read
Use This Simple Technology Tool You Already Have to Strengthen Relationships With Your Partners
Meetings

Use This Simple Technology Tool You Already Have to Strengthen Relationships With Your Partners

When was the last time you turned on your webcam?
5 min read
4 Mistakes You're Making That Can Jeopardize Your Reputation
Reputation Management

4 Mistakes You're Making That Can Jeopardize Your Reputation

Remember, your reputation precedes you.
5 min read
You Got Promoted to Be the Boss of Your Former Team. Now What?
Leadership Strategy

You Got Promoted to Be the Boss of Your Former Team. Now What?

Here's how to navigate the transition from peer to boss.
5 min read
Make Sure Your Meetings Don't Waste Everyone's Time by Doing These 10 Things
Meetings

Make Sure Your Meetings Don't Waste Everyone's Time by Doing These 10 Things

Participants will get more out of meetings if you follow these techniques.
5 min read
This Important Leadership Skill Isn't Hard to Master, But Most Don't Do It
Listening

This Important Leadership Skill Isn't Hard to Master, But Most Don't Do It

Here are seven ways for leaders to actively listen and connect with what others have to say.
6 min read
Are People Actually Listening to and Understanding What You Say? Here Are 5 Signs to Watch.
Listening

Are People Actually Listening to and Understanding What You Say? Here Are 5 Signs to Watch.

If you want to lead effectively, you need to make sure people actively listen.
6 min read
Research Shows Doing This One Easy Thing Is the Best Way to Get People to Trust You
Trust

Research Shows Doing This One Easy Thing Is the Best Way to Get People to Trust You

While living in a world of noise where we receive messages 24/7, it is easy to overlook the importance of connecting, engaging and building trust with our listeners.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.