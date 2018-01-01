Stacy Stemen

Director of Marketing for Passco Companies

Stacy Stemen is the director of marketing at commercial real estate investment firm Passco Companies. She oversees all aspects of marketing, public relations, special events, conferences and business development. With over 10 years of marketing experience, she strives to increase the company branding and awareness across the nation.

4 Steps For Growing Your Business at the Dog Park
4 Steps For Growing Your Business at the Dog Park

Man's best friend can also be a valuable networking tool.
How to Perfect Elevator Networking
How to Perfect Elevator Networking

The traditional elevator pitch may be a thing of the past, but elevator networking is the wave of the future.
