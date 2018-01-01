Stan Popovich is the author of A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear Using Psychology, Christianity and Non Resistant Methods. Read the reviews of Popovich’s book by visiting http://www.managingfear.com/
Leadership
8 Ways Leaders Can Reduce Anxiety on the Job
CEOs need a great plan in place -- and the expectation that sometimes, nothing goes as planned.
Dream Job
8 Tips to Gather Experience to Land Your Dream Job
Prep for when the perfect position opens up.
Failure
7 Tips for Preventing a Business Meltdown
Sustain a successful company amid a competitive marketplace.
Customer Service
8 Tips to Prepare for the Inevitable Tyrant Customer
Even the best customer service won't prevent all complaints but it can keep them from spiraling out of control.
Business Meetings
10 Tips On Getting the Most Out of Business Meetings
Ensure your business meetings aren't a complete waste of time by implementing these 10 tips.
6 Secrets to Making Business Decisions That Get Results
It can be stressful when you have to make important decisions regarding your business. But to get ahead of the game, it is a necessity.
Conflict
Stave Off Discontent and Conflict Among Your Staff
Adopt a proactive approach with these eight tips.
Ready for Anything
8 Ways to Reduce the Stress of Balancing Work and Family
While some founders may need to be burning the midnight oil, there are a few ways to better manage your own business and take care of your family without getting overly stressed out.