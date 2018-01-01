Stan Popovich

Stan Popovich

Guest Writer
Author

Stan Popovich is the author of A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear Using Psychology, Christianity and Non Resistant Methods. Read the reviews of Popovich’s book by visiting http://www.managingfear.com/

More From Stan Popovich

8 Ways Leaders Can Reduce Anxiety on the Job
Leadership

8 Ways Leaders Can Reduce Anxiety on the Job

CEOs need a great plan in place -- and the expectation that sometimes, nothing goes as planned.
3 min read
8 Tips to Gather Experience to Land Your Dream Job
Dream Job

8 Tips to Gather Experience to Land Your Dream Job

Prep for when the perfect position opens up.
4 min read
7 Tips for Preventing a Business Meltdown
Failure

7 Tips for Preventing a Business Meltdown

Sustain a successful company amid a competitive marketplace.
3 min read
8 Tips to Prepare for the Inevitable Tyrant Customer
Customer Service

8 Tips to Prepare for the Inevitable Tyrant Customer

Even the best customer service won't prevent all complaints but it can keep them from spiraling out of control.
4 min read
10 Tips On Getting the Most Out of Business Meetings
Business Meetings

10 Tips On Getting the Most Out of Business Meetings

Ensure your business meetings aren't a complete waste of time by implementing these 10 tips.
4 min read
6 Secrets to Making Business Decisions That Get Results

6 Secrets to Making Business Decisions That Get Results

It can be stressful when you have to make important decisions regarding your business. But to get ahead of the game, it is a necessity.
4 min read
Stave Off Discontent and Conflict Among Your Staff
Conflict

Stave Off Discontent and Conflict Among Your Staff

Adopt a proactive approach with these eight tips.
3 min read
8 Ways to Reduce the Stress of Balancing Work and Family
Ready for Anything

8 Ways to Reduce the Stress of Balancing Work and Family

While some founders may need to be burning the midnight oil, there are a few ways to better manage your own business and take care of your family without getting overly stressed out.
3 min read
