Stefan Swanepoel

Stefan Swanepoel

Guest Writer
Chairman and CEO of the Swanepoel T3 Group
Stefan Swanepoel is the chairman and CEO of the Swanepoel T3 Group, headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. Swanepoel is a New York Times best-selling author; a business, leadership and motivational speaker; and a real estate trends strategist. The T3 Group operates T3 Sixty, a management consulting company that provides extensive research, strategic analysis and business innovation, to facilitate better management decisions in the real estate industry.

More From Stefan Swanepoel

How to Create a Pay Structure That Promotes Team and Company Growth
Employee Compensation

How to Create a Pay Structure That Promotes Team and Company Growth

No matter which compensation structure you use, match it to the needs of your employees, their efforts and successes, to incentivize business growth.
6 min read
Language Barrier: How Words May Impede Problem-Solving
Employee Morale

Language Barrier: How Words May Impede Problem-Solving

Constructive words don't just temporarily boost employees' morale; they create a long-term positive culture.
6 min read
How to Use Predictive Analytics to Ride the 'Home-Surfing' Wave
Real Estate

How to Use Predictive Analytics to Ride the 'Home-Surfing' Wave

In the past, property information covered numbers of bedrooms and baths. Today, real estate data is very, very different.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.