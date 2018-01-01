Stephan Aarstol is the CEO and founder of Tower Paddle Boards, an online, manufacturer-direct brand in stand-up paddle boarding. Tower Paddle Boards has as an investor Mark Cuban of ABC’s Shark Tank and was named one of the top 10 success stories in the history of the show by Entrepreneur magazine.
Side Gig
Why You Should Encourage Your Employees' Side Gigs
Anchoring workers to their day jobs doesn't ensure smooth sailing. Everyone benefits if you encourage them to test new waters.
Productivity
3 Ways to Make Work Urgent Instead of Exhausting
This Entrepreneur contributor's company implemented a five-hour workday. An uptick in efficiency resulted. Could this work for you?
work hours
How to Make a 5-Hour Workday Work for You
The idea that workers are expected to endure 70 percent of their week so they can enjoy the other 30 percent? That's collective insanity.
Work-Life Balance
Why Entrepreneurs Should Stop Celebrating the 60-Hour Workweek
While launching a company can take up a lot of time, it doesn't necessarily have to be your whole life. Instead, entrepreneurs should be working smarter not harder.
Marketing
Why Pricing Should Be Your First Focus, Not Your Last
Entrepreneur Stephan Aarstol explains why pricing is the most important factor in launching your product or service.