Guest Writer
CEO of Upwork
As CEO of Upwork, the largest freelancing website, Kasriel is an expert on the future of work and the rise of flexible, remote teams who believes that people should have location independence and companies should be able to access the best regardless of where it happens to be. Kasriel built and led a distributed team of more than 300 engineers located around the world as Upwork's SVP of Engineering before ascending to be CEO. His book Hire Fast & Build Things details how to use freelancers to power businesses. Kasriel holds an MBA from INSEAD, a Master’s from Stanford in Computer Science and a BS from Ecole Polytechnique in France.

More From Stephane Kasriel

10 Must-Read Books for Entrepreneurial Graduates
Books

10 Must-Read Books for Entrepreneurial Graduates

Take command of your success with these essential reads.
5 min read
Young Workers No Longer Get the On-the-Job Training They Need -- So They're Finding It Elsewhere
Employee Training

Young Workers No Longer Get the On-the-Job Training They Need -- So They're Finding It Elsewhere

With companies training people less, the most valuable path to success may be pioneering your own career.
5 min read
Advice to College Grads: Embrace Entrepreneurship
Young Entrepreneurs

Advice to College Grads: Embrace Entrepreneurship

The time in your life to start a business or a freelance career is now
4 min read
The Key Management Skill for the 21st Century: Leading Remote Teams
Managing Remote Teams

The Key Management Skill for the 21st Century: Leading Remote Teams

As a manager, understanding how to lead a remote team and doing so effectively will likely be critical to your future career potential.
5 min read
3 Team-Building Secrets of Successful Small-Business Owners
Managing Employees

3 Team-Building Secrets of Successful Small-Business Owners

More than raising funds or holding the vision, a founder has to make great hires, create processes for them to do, and then step aside.
7 min read
