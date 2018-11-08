Stephen Nations

Augmented Reality
A First-Timer's Guide to Turning AR Into ROI
The good news for your company is that AR is widely available to nearly anyone who wants to adapt it -- using a tool which, would you believe, is on Facebook?
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.