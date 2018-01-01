Stephen Voltz and Fritz Grobe

Stephen Voltz and Fritz Grobe are the founders of EepyBird LLC, a viral video studio based in Buckfield, Me., that created "The Extreme Diet Coke and Mentos Experiments," which garnered over 120 million YouTube viewers. They are the authors of The Viral Video Manifesto: Why Everything You Know Is Wrong and How to Do What Really Works (McGraw-Hill, 2013).

What Makes Your Video Shareable -- And Viral
What Makes Your Video Shareable -- And Viral

To create an online sensation, forget all the tricks and techniques you've learned from TV. Take a lesson from the creators of the Diet Coke and Mentos video.
