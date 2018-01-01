Steve Allocca

Steve Allocca

Guest Writer
VP and GM of Global Credit at PayPal

Steve Allocca is head of credit globally at PayPal, helping to drive credit close to PayPal’s brand. Credit at PayPal includes PayPal Credit, PayPal Working Capital, a MasterCard and private label credit portfolio offered through GE Capital, expanding PayPal credit globally, installment lending and business lending focused on our eBay, Inc. customers.

 

More From Steve Allocca

5 Tips for Using Credit Wisely to Boost Holiday Sales
Credit

5 Tips for Using Credit Wisely to Boost Holiday Sales

Done prudently, helping customers to buy now and pay later is a sound strategy for maximizing sales.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.