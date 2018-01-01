Steve Allocca is head of credit globally at PayPal, helping to drive credit close to PayPal’s brand. Credit at PayPal includes PayPal Credit, PayPal Working Capital, a MasterCard and private label credit portfolio offered through GE Capital, expanding PayPal credit globally, installment lending and business lending focused on our eBay, Inc. customers.
Credit
5 Tips for Using Credit Wisely to Boost Holiday Sales
Done prudently, helping customers to buy now and pay later is a sound strategy for maximizing sales.