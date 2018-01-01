Steve Bass

Test Your PC With 10 (Mostly) Free Sites and Tools
Growth Strategies

Test Your PC With 10 (Mostly) Free Sites and Tools

Is your PC healthy? Don't be too sure. Think back to when you heard a kerklunk sound coming from the hard drive. Or maybe you remember the last time your Internet connection was down (and I don't mean just a little depressed).
8 min read
Smart Fixes for Your Printing, E-Mail, and Audio Hassles
Technology

Smart Fixes for Your Printing, E-Mail, and Audio Hassles

Save on costly printer ink, handle leftover Registry junk, and defeat a common Outlook annoyance. Plus: two cool volume-control tools.
5 min read
When Is Vista not Vista? When It's Mojave!
Technology

When Is Vista not Vista? When It's Mojave!

Microsoft resorts to subterfuge to get people to try Windows Vista, as Steve Bass recently found. Plus, tips for Outlook and Windows passwords.
6 min read
Assurz Folds--Are Customers Stuck?
Growth Strategies

Assurz Folds--Are Customers Stuck?

A company offering a "satisfaction guarantee" for major online retailers is going bankrupt; Steve Bass has details on what to do.
5 min read
More Quick Fixes for Common Windows Annoyances
Technology

More Quick Fixes for Common Windows Annoyances

Dump the Insert key, rearrange drive letters, restore your Safely Remove Hardware icon, and get a free tool for easy Registry editing.
5 min read
Download Manager Tips, Reader Q&A
Technology

Download Manager Tips, Reader Q&A

An important message for FlashGet users, plus how to fix weird PC clock problems--and a brand new time-wasters section.
6 min read
Things You Didn't Know You Could Do With Google
Marketing

Things You Didn't Know You Could Do With Google

Calculate complex equations, track shipments, build a Web site, and more--all on Google. Plus, how not to move a palm tree.
4 min read
Super-Useful Web Services
Growth Strategies

Super-Useful Web Services

Get names and addresses from the Web, research practically anything, and learn about a new input device.
4 min read
Free Tools, Useful Sites
Growth Strategies

Free Tools, Useful Sites

Two terrific desktop calendars and three practical Web sites, plus an observation test and a new twist on the Ginsu knife.
5 min read
Five Smart Fixes for Dumb PC Annoyances
Technology

Five Smart Fixes for Dumb PC Annoyances

Say good-bye to annoying red (and yellow) Windows warnings, stop USB device problems, replace your Clipboard, and Webify your mail.
4 min read
The Web's Best Mapping Sites
Technology

The Web's Best Mapping Sites

At the top map services, driving directions are just the beginning.
15+ min read
Save Money on Inkjet Printer Ink
Technology

Save Money on Inkjet Printer Ink

Learn how to get around cartridge expiration dates, buy cheaper ink, and make cartridges last longer.
5 min read
