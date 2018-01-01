Steve Case is the chairman and CEO of Revolution LLC. He is also the co-founder of America Online and a member of President Obama’s Council on Jobs and Competiveness.
Tech Bubble
Steve Case on Angels, Tech Bubbles and Caution
The AOL co-founder gives his full view on where today's market stands and whether there really is a tech bubble.
Growth Strategies
Steve Case on Fixing the Visa System (Opinion)
It's a global battle for the world's most talented immigrants. When it comes to visa reform, our next elected leader needs to get the job done, Case writes.