Steve Kovach

The FCC Repealed Net Neutrality -- Here's What That Means for You
Net Neutrality

Here's what you need to know about net neutrality, the proposal and what's likely to happen next.
6 min read
Working Yourself to Death Isn't Worth It, and Silicon Valley Is Starting to Realize That
Work-Life Balance

Silicon Valley has an overworking problem. And in many cases, it sees that problem as an asset, not a liability.
5 min read
The iPad Was Supposed to Revolutionize News, Books and Computers. So What Happened?
Apple

iPad sales have been declining since 2013.
10 min read
Google's New Cellphone Service Might Have the Best Data Plan Anyone Has Ever Offered
Mobile Carriers

You pay only for the data you use. How nice does that sound?
2 min read
Tim Cook Says the Apple Watch Will Be Available in April
Apple Watch

During the company's earnings call, the CEO said development of the smartwatch is on track.
2 min read
The 14 Most Exciting New Tech Products That Will Launch in 2015
Gadgets

When it comes to gadgets, there's plenty to look forward to next year.
4 min read
I Tried Apple Pay for the First Time and It Worked Flawlessly
Apple Pay

Apple's new payments system, Apple Pay, has launched. This is exactly how easy it is to set up and use.
1 min read
AT&T's Latest Move Should Have Net Neutrality Advocates Freaking Out
Net Neutrality

The telecom giant has signed on the first significant customer to its sponsored controversial data program.
2 min read
19 Tips You'll Need to Master iOS 7
Technology

From privacy settings to getting notifications, here's what you need to know about Apple's newest operating system.
The Coolest-Looking Apple iWatch Concept We've Seen
Technology

Here's a look at one designer's vision for the forthcoming smartwatch.
1 min read
How Android Grew to Be More Popular Than the iPhone
Technology

A look at the rise of Google's mobile operating system.
All The Cool Things Google's New Moto X Phone Can Do
Technology

A look at some of the smartphones most important features.
Apple Said to Be on a Hiring Spree Ahead of iWatch Release Next Year
Technology

The tech giant's smart watch likely won't launch until the end of 2014 at the earliest.
1 min read
Google's Popular Reader App Is Dead, So Use These Alternatives Instead
Technology

Digg Reader and Feedly are two alternatives to Google Reader.
2 min read
First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone
Technology

A collection of screenshots of the newly redesigned mobile operating system.
