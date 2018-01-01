Steve Mayne

Steve Mayne is the founder and Managing Partner of Creative Zone, a Dubai-based company formation firm established in 2010. With expertise in company formation and workspace solutions, he has provided advice and support to numerous startups and incubation centres. He also brings more than 26 years of experience in sales, management, business consultancy, corporate leadership and entrepreneurship. Steve holds an MBA from Charles Sturt University, Australia.

Five Reasons Why Structured Mentoring Can Accelerate Startup Growth
Mentorship

Creating a mentorship culture in your business builds a network of integrity that is highly attractive to prospective investors.
