About Steve Murphy
Steve Murphy is the CEO of Epicor Software Corporation. Bringing over 20 years of executive management experience to the role, Murphy is responsible for providing a strategic vision for the company with a focus on customer experience and delivering products and services that drive business growth.
More From Steve Murphy
Failure
Why Failure is Necessary in Order to Succeed as an Entrepreneur
Strategies that entrepreneurs can leverage to quickly recalibrate after making inevitable mistakes.