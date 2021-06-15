Tsuyoshi Stuart Oda is an investment banker turned urban farmer with a passion for innovation and sustainability. In 2013, Stuart founded Alesca Life, an agricultural technology company that builds indoor, vertical farms and farm management software to make food production more localized and data driven.

Alesca is a World Economic Forum 2019 Technology Pioneer and 2020 SDG Champion, and has been selected into prestigious accelerator programs including Stanford StartX, Unreasonable Impact, BitsxBites, Dubai Futures, Thrive Agtech, and Alltech Pearse Lyons, and as an innovator in the field of precision agriculture, hyper-local food production, and farming-as-a-service.

Stuart possesses a unique blend of corporate finance and consumer product know-how having previously worked in the investment banking division of Merrill Lynch Japan Securities and the global emerging markets business development team at Dell China. He graduated from UCLA with a BA degree in political science and business economics.