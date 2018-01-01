Co-founder & CEO , Kalchi

Sudeep Srivastava is the Co-founder & CEO of Kalchi, a Bangalore based FMCG start-up with a clear focus on Indian Palate & launched first of its kind Ready-to-eat curry spreads. From the beginning, he was always passionate about being healthy and eating healthy and decided to start a venture in Food, Sports and Talent Management.

He is a civil infrastructure professional turned entrepreneur. He is a firm believer that anything is possible if one is persistent with their efforts. He has been able to communicate trust and passion for high standards throughout his professional career. He possesses natural coaching skills and can derive the best out of his team. In his entrepreneurial journey, he wishes to bring about positive change in various lives.